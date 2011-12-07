CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Dec 7 Bangladesh
have recalled former captain Mohammad Ashraful to a 15-man squad
for their upcoming two-test series against Pakistan.
The first test begins on Friday in Chittagong where Pakistan
beat Bangladesh by 58 runs in Tuesday's final one-day
international to complete 3-0 series sweep.
Ashraful, who was left out of the one-day series and missed
the tests against West Indies in October, has shown consistency
in domestic first-class competition to force his way back into
the side.
He hit a century and two fifties in his last five
first-class innings for Dhaka Metropolitan side, scoring 275
runs at 68.75 and takes the place of Roqibul Hassan in the
middle-order.
Roqibul was dropped along with Imrul Kayes, who has been
suffering from a groin injury and missed Tuesday's third
one-dayer against Pakistan.
"We all know Ashraful is class batsman. But he was not
scoring runs consistently," chief selector Akram Khan told
Reuters. "He has got back his form and consistency, so we
recalled him.
"We tried Roqibul in Ashraful's position in the previous
series, but he also could not impress us," Akram said.
Batsman Nazimuddin, who has played seven ODIs but is yet to
make his test debut, replaced Kayes.
Pace bowler Robiul Islam returned to the squad as backup to
Shahadat Hossain, who has been struggling with fitness problems.
The second test will be held in Dhaka from Dec. 17 to 21.
Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal,
Shahriar Nafees, Mohammad Ashraful, Shakib Al Hasan, Naeem
Islam, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Elias
Sunny, Shahadat Hossain, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Robiul Islam,
Nazimuddin.
