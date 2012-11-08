(Adds quotes)

DHAKA Nov 8 Bangladesh have named uncapped off-spinner Shohag Gazi in their 14-member squad for the first test against West Indies beginning in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Rookie paceman Abul Hasan, who has played four Twenty20 internationals, will also be hoping to make his test debut after being included in the squad on Thursday.

Gazi's selection was a reward for his impressive performance in the ongoing National Cricket League where the 21-year-old claimed 11 wickets in two matches, including a hat-trick, and hit a century.

"He played very well in the National Cricket League, took few wickets and scored a century, so we thought this is the perfect time to give him the break," chief selector Akram Khan told at a news conference.

"Also he is an off-spinner, as you all know West Indies team have plenty of left-handed batsman, so we needed someone like him."

Pace bowler Rubel Hossain returned to the side, led by stumper Mushfiqur Rahim, after a long injury lay-off but there was no such joy for former captain Mohammad Ashraful, who was replaced by Naeem Islam.

Khulna hosts the second and final test from November 21.

Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Zunaed Siddique, Shahriar Nafees, Naeem Islam, Nazimuddin, Nasir Hossain, Elias Sunny, Shahadat Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Abul Hasan, Shohag Gazi. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)