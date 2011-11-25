DHAKA Nov 25 Bangladesh dropped former captain Mohammad Ashraful and recalled all-rounder Farhad Reza on Friday for the limited overs series against Pakistan beginning next week.

Vice-captain Mahmudulla also returned to the side, having missed the home series against West Indies through illness and injuries, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.

Reza, who last played for Bangladesh in 2008 before joining the rebel Indian Cricket League, has been rewarded for his performance with Bangladesh A team in the ongoing West Indies tour.

Pakistan will arrive in Bangladesh on Saturday to play a Twenty20 International on Nov. 29, followed by three one-day internationals and two tests.

Bangladesh squad:: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Alok Kapali, Naeem Islam, Nasir Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Nazmul Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Elias Sunny, Farhad Reza, Shahriar Nafees.

