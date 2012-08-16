DHAKA Aug 16 Bangladesh have included
all-rounder Farhad Reza in the squad to strengthen their batting
reserves for the Twenty20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, the country's
cricket board said on Thursday.
Reza, 26, replaced paceman Nazmul Hossain, who was part of a
Bangladesh Twenty20 squad that toured Europe last month.
"We included Reza for Nazmul as we needed to strengthen our
batting," chief selector Akram Khan said. "Hopefully his
inclusion will give our batting depth, something which we were
lacking on our recent tours."
Bangladesh whitewashed Ireland 3-0 in July but ended the
tour on a sour note, losing to both Scotland and the
Netherlands.
The Twenty20 World Cup will be held in Sri Lanka from Sept.
18-Oct. 7.
Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal,
Zunaed Siddique, Jahirul Islam, Mohammad Ashraful, Shakib Al
Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Elias Sunny, Mashrafe
Mortaza, Farhad Reza, Shafiul Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Abul Hasan
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; editing by Sudipto Ganguly/John
O'Brien; )