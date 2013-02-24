DHAKA Feb 24 Bangladesh recalled left-arm spinner Enamul Haque Jr and included batsman Mominul Haque in their 15-man squad on Sunday for the two-test series in Sri Lanka next month.

Both were included to deal with the absence of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who has been advised to undergo a surgery after being diagnosed with exertional compartment syndrome which causes pain in shin bone.

"It is always difficult to replace Shakib because you need two players to fill up his dual roles as a spinner and a batsman," chief selector Akram Khan told Reuters.

Enamul played the last of his 14 tests against West Indies in 2009, while Mominul, who has played five one day internationals, is yet to make his test debut.

Uncapped opener Anamul Haque was also named in the squad.

The two test-series, beginning on March 8 at Galle, will be followed by three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 International.

Test squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Shahriar Nafees, Anamul Haque, Naeem Islam, Nasir Hossain, Shohag Gazi, Abul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Enamul Haque Jr, Jahirul Islam, Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain and Robiul Islam. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)