Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
DHAKA Oct 2 Bangladesh named the following squad on Wednesday for the first test against New Zealand starting in Chittagong on Oct. 9.
Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmud Ullah, Anamul Haque, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Naeem Islam, Sohag Gazi, Rubel Hossain, Muminul Hoque, Marshall Ayub, Robiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by Ed Osmond)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.