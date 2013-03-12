GALLE Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews set Bangladesh a 268-run victory target with just one session and 37 overs to go on the fifth and final day of the first test on Tuesday.

Kumar Sangakkara (105) helped himself to his second century of the match while Tillakaratne Dilshan (126) also joined the long list of centurions before Sri Lanka declared their second innings on 335 for four at tea.

Sangakkara completed his 32nd test hundred shortly before lunch to become the fifth Sri Lankan -- after Duleep Mendis, Asanka Gurusinha, Aravinda de Silva (twice) and Dilshan -- to have scored centuries in both innings of a test match.

Sangakkara was dismissed in the second ball after lunch when he pulled a short delivery from Mahmudullah to Jaharul Islam at mid-wicket to fall after a 172-ball knock that had 10 fours in it.

Dilshan, who had scored his 16th test century off 190 balls with nine fours, was caught at deep square leg giving Mahmudullah his second wicket of the innings.

Dilshan and Sangakkara put on 213 runs for the second wicket.

Mahmudullah captured his third victim when he bowled debutant Kithuruwan Vithanage (59) after inducing an inside edge.

Mathews was unbeaten on 38 and Lahiru Thirimanne on two when Sri Lanka declared at the tea break.

The test has seen eight centuries so far, equalling the world record set in the 2005 South Africa v West Indies test at Antigua.

