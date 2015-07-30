DHAKA, July 30 Fast bowler Dale Steyn was delighted after becoming the second South African to reach 400 test wickets on the opening day of the second and final match against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Thursday.

The world's top-ranked test bowler brought up the milestone when he had opener Tamim Iqbal caught at first slip by Hashim Amla for six and his next target is Shaun Pollock's national record of 421 wickets.

"I would've been happy if I had taken just one wicket in my international career," Steyn told reporters after picking up three for 30 as Bangladesh ended the day on 246 for eight.

"It's enough to play and take wickets for South Africa and then I managed to get 400. I never thought that would happen ... ever in my life."

Steyn, who is as laid back off the field as he is fiery on it, said he would not dwell on his personal landmark.

"I have never been a stats person," added the 32-year-old. "It's nice to have these numbers but I have had a lot better moments in my cricketing career.

"Winning games for my country has always been objective number one so the job's not over yet."

Steyn bowled 16.1 overs in searing heat and on a wicket that offered little pace and bounce.

"I love what I am doing right now, even if it's in 40 degree heat and the ball is staying ankle high," he said. "It's not bouncing and ... it's very slow but I would rather be here than anywhere else."

Steyn was disappointing in the 2015 Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad but said he had benefited from spending some time away from the game.

