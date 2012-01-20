DHAKA Former Australian batsmen Dean Jones and Michael Bevan have taken up coaching roles with the Chittagong Kings franchise in the forthcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Twenty20 competition, officials said on Friday.

"We have appointed Dean Jones as our technical director and Michael Bevan as our batting coach," said Samir Q Chowdhury, chief executive officer of Chittagong Kings.

The Australian duo will team up with former Bangladesh skipper Khaled Mahmud, who has been appointed head coach of the franchise.

The inaugural edition of the BPL, which is based on the successful Indian Premier League model, will be held from February 10-28.

