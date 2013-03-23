HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, March 23 Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal will miss the last two one-day internationals against Sri Lanka after injuring his right thumb while fielding in Saturday's defeat.

Tamim (112), who hit his country's first one-day century against Sri Lanka, went to hospital for an X-ray after the opening game of the series and was told he had a hairline fracture.

"He will be out for the rest of the series," team physio Vibhav Singh told reporters.

Tamim has only just returned to full fitness after sustaining a wrist injury in the Bangladesh Premier League in February. (Reporting by Azad Majumder, editing by Tony Jimenez)