GALLE, March 10 Bangladesh were 330 for four wickets at tea on the third day of the first test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Scores: Bangladesh 330-4 (Mohammad Ashraful 143 not out, Mominul Haque 55, Mushfiqur Rahim 92 not out) v Sri Lanka 570-4 declared (T. Dilshan 54, K. Sangakkara 142, L. Thirimanne 155 not out, D. Chandimal 116 not out). (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)