PREVIEW-Cricket-England expect to end drought in Champions Trophy
LONDON, May 30 England have never won a global 50-over tournament but they will not get a better chance to end their long wait than in this year's Champions Trophy on home soil.
GALLE, March 11 Bangladesh were all out for 638 in their first innings at the stroke of tea on the fourth day of the first test against Sri Lanka on Monday.
Scores: Bangladesh 638 all out (Mohammad Ashraful 190, Mominul Haque 55, Mushfiqur Rahim 200, Nasir Hossain 100) v Sri Lanka 570-4 declared. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
May 30 England will learn from their early collapse in Monday's one-day international defeat to South Africa at Lord's, captain Eoin Morgan said ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on Thursday.