COLOMBO, March 17 Sri Lanka were 175 for four wickets at tea on the second day of the second and final test against Bangladesh in Colombo on Sunday.

Scores: Sri Lanka 175-4 (Kumar Sangakkara 75 not out, Dinesh Chandimal 53 not out) v Bangladesh 240 all out (Mominul Haque 64; Rangana Herath 5-68). (Reporting by Azad Majumder; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)