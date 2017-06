COLOMBO, March 16 Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field on the opening day of the second and final test against Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, who earned their first draw against Sri Lanka in the high-scoring opening test in Galle, made three changes to their side.

Opener Tamim Iqbal returned from injury while Bangladesh also included pacemen Rubel Hossain and Robiul Islam. Anamul Haque, Shahadat Hossain and Elias Sunny were dropped from the team that played the first match.

Sri Lanka made a lone change to their team as spinner Ajantha Mendis made way for an additional fast bowler in Suranga Lakmal.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kumar Sangakkara, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Shaminda Eranga, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal.

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Ashraful, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Abul Hasan, Sohag Gazi, Rubel Hossain, Robiul Islam.

