DHAKA, April 19 Bangladesh's cricket tour of
Pakistan later this month has been delayed by four weeks by a
Bangladesh court after a legal challenge, a lawyer said on
Thursday.
Bangladesh had agreed to play a one-day international and a
Twenty20 match on April 29 and 30 in what would have been the
first full internationals in Pakistan since March 2009 when Sri
Lankan cricketers and officials were attacked by gunmen in
Lahore.
"The court by an order has restrained the Bangladesh
government and the Bangladesh Cricket Board from going ahead
with the national cricket team's tour to Pakistan for four
weeks," said lawyer Hasan Azim, representing the two people who
challenged the tour.
University lecturer Didarus Salam and a senior Supreme Court
lawyer Kamal Hossain had jointly filed a petition in the Dhaka
High Court earlier on Thursday, seeking an adjournment of the
tour and asking why it should not be declared illegal.
