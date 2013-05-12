Shakib Al Hasan performed with bat and ball to hand Bangladesh a comfortable 34 run win over Zimbabwe and ensure a drawn Twenty 20 series in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Bangladesh's victory in the second international levelled the series at 1-1 after Zimbabwe had won the opening match by six runs on Saturday.

Shakib scored 40 runs after Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat in a vital 82-run second wicket partnership with opener Tamim Iqbal, who top scored with 43.

Shakib's 40 runs came in just 28 balls and set the platform for the win, even though Bangladesh did collapse towards the end of the innings and finish on 168 for seven at a rate of 8.4 runs to the over.

He then returned figures of 4-22 as he took vital wickets at key junctures of Zimbabwe's response, which fell well short of the target despite good batting conditions at the Queens Sports Club.

Zimbabwe were always struggling after losing opener Hamilton Masakadza in their second over and with the score on just five. Masakadza had scored a match winning 59 on Saturday.

Vusi Sibanda, with some lusty blows, and captain Brendan Taylor gave the sparse home crowd a glimmer of hope in a 40-run second wicket partnership but after Taylor went with the score on 45, wickets tumbled regularly with Shakib's effort matched by the economy of Abdur Razzak.

Zimbabwe fell well behind in the run chase by the final five overs that the game fizzled out to an inevitable conclusion.

The 1-1 tie in the T20 series followed the same result in the two-test series. But Zimbabwe won the ODI series 2-1.

