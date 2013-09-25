A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during a governing council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Lalit Modi, former chairman of Indian Premier League (IPL), leaves an airport in New Delhi April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

MUMBAI Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief Lalit Modi was expelled from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday after its disciplinary committee found him guilty of "various acts of indiscipline and misconduct".

Earlier this month, a three-member BCCI disciplinary committee found Modi guilty of financial and administrative irregularities during his stint as the IPL chairman.

"Mr. Lalit Modi is guilty of committing acts of serious misconduct and indiscipline, and therefore ... is hereby expelled from the BCCI," the board said in a statement after its meeting in Chennai.

"He shall forfeit all his rights and privileges as Administrator. He shall not in future be entitled to hold any position or office, or be admitted in any committee or any member or associate member of the board."

Modi, who has denied any wrongdoings, was suspended as chairman and commissioner of the IPL in April 2010 soon after the third edition of the Twenty20 League.

The cash-rich tournament was hit by a spot-fixing scandal this year which prompted BCCI to slap former India fast bowler Shanthakumaran Sreesanth and another Indian cricketer with life bans.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)