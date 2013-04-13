Pakistan's captain Mohammad Hafeez (L) discusses with team coach Dav Whatmore during a practice session ahead of their Twenty20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pallekele September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Pakistan Twenty20 captain Mohammad Hafeez has signed for the inaugural Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the West Indies Cricket Board said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said the 32-year-old all-rounder had joined as an international franchise player for the tournament which will take place between July 29 and August 26 across the Caribbean.

Hafeez is one of only eight players to have scored more than 1,000 runs in Twenty20 internationals.

He joins Australians Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist and New Zealander Ross Taylor as the early international signings for the new league.

The CPL will feature six country-based franchises who are allowed a maximum of four foreign players each.

The teams must also have at least four local players aged under 23 in their squads of 15.

West Indies are the current world Twenty20 champions and several of their team are already contracted to the league including big-hitting batsmen Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, all-rounders Marlon Samuels and Dwayne Bravo and captain Darren Sammy.

The six franchise countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by John Mehaffey)