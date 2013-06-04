Australia cricket team captain Michael Clarke gives a speech next to team mates James Pattinson (L) and Mitchell Starc during the official team farewell at Sydney airport May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australia factbox for the Champions Trophy opening in Cardiff on Thursday.

STRENGTHS

Potential match-winners in captain Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and David Warner with the bat and the two left-arm fast bowlers Mitchell Johnson and Mitchell Starc. Won the last two Champions Trophies in India and South Africa.

WEAKNESSES

Still in transition after losing a host of great players in quick succession, with Ricky Ponting and Michael Hussey both retiring this year.

ODDS 5/1

KEY PLAYER

Opening batsman Watson can dominate any attack with his meaty drives and pulls and he is also an experienced and wily medium-pace bowler.

SQUAD

Michael Clarke (captain), Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Faulkner, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, Shane Watson, George Bailey, Xavier Doherty, Phillip Hughes, Clint McKay, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Voges, David Warner.

(Compiled by John Mehaffey)