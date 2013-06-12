June 12 Scoreboard from the Champions Trophy
Group A match between Australia and New Zealand at Edgbaston,
Birmingham on Wednesday.
The match was abandoned. No result.
Australia won the toss
Australia innings
S.Watson c Ronchi b McClenaghan 5
M.Wade lbw b N.McCullum 29
P.Hughes run out 0
G.Bailey b N.McCullum 55
A.Voges c B.McCullum b McClenaghan 71
M.Marsh c Ronchi b McClenaghan 22
G.Maxwell not out 29
J.Faulkner c McClenaghan b Williamson 6
M.Johnson c B.McCullum b McClenaghan 8
C.McKay not out 2
Extras (4nb 4w 1b 7lb) 16
TOTAL (for eight wickets, 50 overs) 243
Fall: 1-5 2-10 3-74 4-151 5-193 6-196 7-210 8-219
Bowling: Mills 6-1-19-0 McClenaghan 10-0-65-4 Vettori
10-1-23-0 Southee 4-1-26-0 N.McCullum 10-0-46-2 Williamson
10-0-56-1
New Zealand innings
L.Ronchi c Watson b McKay 14
M.Guptill c Maxwell b McKay 8
Extras (1w 1lb) 2
TOTAL (for two wickets, 15 overs) 51
Fall: 1-18 2-26
Bowling: Johnson 4-0-18-0 McKay 4-0-10-2 Watson 3-1-11-0
Faulkner 3-0-7-0 Doherty 1-0-4-0
