LONDON, June 17 Scoreboard from the Champions Trophy Group A match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Oval on Monday. Sri Lanka won by 20 runs Australia won the toss Sri Lanka K.Perera lbw b Johnson 4 T.Dilshan c Watson b Doherty 34 K.Sangakkara c Maxwell b McKay 3 L.Thirimanne c Watson b Johnson 57 M.Jayawardene not out 84 A.Mathews b Faulkner 12 D.Chandimal c Hughes b Johnson 31 N.Kulasekera run out (Maxwell) 6 R.Herath run out (Marsh) 2 L.Malinga not out 2 Extras (2nb 4w 5b 7lb) 18 TOTAL (for eight wickets, 50 overs) 253 Fall: 1-8 2-20 3-92 4-128 5-159 6-224 7-234 8-244 Bowling: Johnson 10-0-48-3 McKay 10-1-51-1 Faulkner 9-0-60-1 Watson 4-0-14-0 Doherty 10-0-30-1 Maxwell 5-0-26-0 Australia innings S.Watson b Kulasekera 5 P.Hughes c Sangakkara b Kulasekera 13 G.Maxwell b Malinga 32 G.Bailey run out (Kulasekara) 4 A.Voges c Eranga b Herath 49 M.Marsh b Mathews 4 M.Wade c Dilshan b Kulasekera 31 J.Faulkner c Sangakkara b Herath 17 M.Johnson c Kulasekera b Eranga 4 C.McKay c & b Dilshan 30 X.Doherty not out 15 Extras (1 nb 17w 1nb 11lb) 29 TOTAL (all out, 42.3 overs) 233 Fall: 1-9 2-45 3-59 4-69 5-80 6-127 7-163 8-168 9-192 Bowling: Eranga 8-1-40-1 Kulasekera 9-0-42-3 Malinga 9-0-60-1 Herath 10-0-48-2 Mathews 3-0-21-1 Dilshan 3.3-0-11-1