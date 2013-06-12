Australia's David Warner hits a six off the bowling of Sri Lanka 's captain Angelo Mathews during their Twenty/20 international cricket match at the Homebush Stadium January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Christo/Files

Australia batsman David Warner was dropped from the team's Champions Trophy match against New Zealand on Wednesday for an alleged physical altercation with an England player.

The flamboyant left-hander, who was primed to open the batting for Australia in back-to-back Ashes series against England starting in July, has been reported for breaching the code of behaviour.

"Warner...was allegedly involved in (an incident) with an England player in the early hours of Sunday morning following the ICC Champions Trophy match between the teams in Birmingham," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"Team management have stood down Warner pending the outcome of the hearing, meaning he will miss Australia's match against New Zealand in Birmingham tonight (Wednesday)."

CA said it would make no further comment until the hearing, the time and date for which has yet to be confirmed.

After rain ruined the match against New Zealand, Australia's stand-in captain George Bailey told a news conference: "It was a very minor incident. It's been dealt with in-house."

British media reports said the England player involved in the incident with Warner was young batsman Joe Root.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board confirms that David Warner initiated an unprovoked physical attack on a member of the England team in a Birmingham bar following England's 48-run victory over Australia," the ECB said in a statement.

"Warner has admitted behaving inappropriately and has since apologised to the player involved who has accepted the apology.

Following a full investigation the England team management has concluded that the England player was in no way responsible for nor retaliated to the attack."

The 26-year-old Warner was fined A$5,750 last month by CA for a Twitter outburst against two journalists.

Australia, who have been without injured regular captain Michael Clarke, play Sri Lanka in their final Group A match at The Oval in London on Monday but could already be out of contention for the semi-finals if other results go against them.

They lost their opener to England.

