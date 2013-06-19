England's Jonathan Trott (L) is congratulated by teammate Alastair Cook (R) after running out South Africa's Chris Morris during the ICC Champions Trophy semi final match at The Oval cricket ground, London June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON England beat South Africa by seven wickets in their Champions Trophy semi-final at The Oval on Wednesday.

Scores:

South Africa 175 all out (D. Miller 56 not out; J.Tredwell 3-19)

England 179-3 from 37.3 overs (J.Trott 82 not out) (Editing by Mark Meadows)