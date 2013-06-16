June 16 Scoreboard in the Champions Trophy Group A match between England and New Zealand in Cardiff on Sunday. England innings A.Cook c & b NMcCullum 64 I.Bell c BMcCullum b McClenaghan 10 J.Trott c NMcCullum b Mills 8 J.Root c Ronchi b McClenaghan 38 E.Morgan lbw b Vettori 15 J.Buttler c NMcCullum b Mills 14 R.Bopara c Williamson b McClenaghan 9 T.Bresnan run out 4 S.Broad c NMcCullum b Mills 0 J.Tredwell c McClenaghan b Mills 0 J.Anderson not out 0 Extras (lb-2 w-4 nb-1) 7 Total (all out, 23.3 overs) 169 Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-25 3-100 4-141 5-143 6-159 7-166 8-167 9-169 10-169. Bowling: McClenaghan 5-0-36-3 (3w), Mills 4.3-0-30-4 (1nb), Anderson 1-0-4-0, Vettori 5-0-27-1, Franklin 2-0-20-0, NMcCullum 4-0-30-1, Williamson 2-0-20-0 (1w). New Zealand innings M.Guptill b Anderson 9 L.Ronchi c Trott b Anderson 2 K.Williamson c Anderson b Broad 67 R.Taylor lbw Bresnan 3 B.McCullum c Root b Bopara 8 J.Franklin c Morgan b Bopara 6 C.Anderson c Anderson b Bresnan 30 N.McCullum c Buttler b Anderson 13 K.Mills not out 5 Extras (lb-8 w-8) 16 Total (for eight wickets, 24 overs) 159 Did not bat: D.Vettori, M.McClenaghan. Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-14 3-27 4-48 5-62 6-135 7-140 8-159. Bowling: Broad 5-0-25-1 (2w), Anderson 5-0-32-3 (3w), Bresnan 5-0-41-2 (2w), Bopara 5-0-26-2 (1w), Tredwell 4-0-27-0. New Zealand won the toss and chose to field Match reduced to 24 overs each innings due to rain Result: England won by 10 runs (Compiled by John Mehaffey)