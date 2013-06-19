LONDON, June 19 Scoreboard from the Champions
Trophy semi-final between England and South Africa at The Oval
on Wednesday.
England win by seven wickets to reach the final
England won the toss
South Africa
C.Ingram lbw b Anderson 0
H.Amla c Buttler b Finn 1
R.Peterson lbw b Anderson 30
F.du Plessis c Buttler b Tredwell 26
AB.de Villiers c Buttler b Broad 0
JP.Duminy b Tredwell 3
D.Miller not out 56
R.McLaren run out (Trott) 1
C.Morris c Buttler b Tredwell 3
R.Kleinveldt c Buttler b Broad 43
L.Tsotsobe c Buttler b Broad 0
Extras (6w 6lb) 12
TOTAL (all out, 38.4 overs) 175
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-4 3-45 4-50 5-63 6-70 7-76 8-80 9-175
Bowling: Anderson 8-1-14-2 (3w) Finn 8-1-45-1 (1w) Broad
8.4-0-50-3 (2w) Tredwell 7-1-19-3 Bopara 4-0-19-0 Root 3-0-22-0
England innings
A.Cook c de Villiers b Morris 6
I.Bell c de Villiers b Kleinveldt 20
J.Trott not out 82
J.Root b Duminy 48
E.Morgan not out 15
Extras (4w 4lb) 8
TOTAL (three wickets, 37.3 overs) 179
Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-41 3-146
Bowling: Morris 8-1-38-1 (3w) Peterson 9.3-1-49-0 Duminy
5-0-27-1 Tsotsobe 5-0-26-0 Kleinveldt 4-0-10-1 McLaren 6-0-25-0
(1w)
(Compiled by Mark Meadows; editing by Ken Ferris)