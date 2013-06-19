New T20 tournament will not harm county game - Morgan
The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
LONDON England won the toss and elected to bowl in their Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa amid overcast conditions at The Oval on Wednesday.
South Africa strike bowler Dale Steyn was ruled out with a groin injury having recovered from a side strain to play against the West Indies in their last group game. Rory Kleinveldt has replaced him.
England brought in paceman Steven Finn for Tim Bresnan while spinner Graeme Swann again missed out with a calf injury so James Tredwell will continue to deputise.
Teams:
England - Alastair Cook (captain), Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, James Tredwell, Steven Finn, James Anderson.
South Africa - Hashim Amla, Colin Ingram, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (captain, wicketkeeper), JP Duminy, David Miller, Ryan McLaren, Rory Kleinveldt, Robin Peterson, Chris Morris, Lonwabo Tsotsobe. (Reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gave short shrift to media reports linking Eden Hazard with a move to Real Madrid and said the midfielder has recovered from a calf injury to play in Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has been named Premier League player of the month for March, while Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe picked up his first manager of the month award.