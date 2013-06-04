June 4 Sri Lanka factbox for the Champions Trophy opening in Cardiff on Thursday.

STRENGTHS

Versatile and prolific top-order batting complemented by the all-round skills of captain Angelo Mathews. Lasith Malinga, who now confines himself to one-day cricket only, is always a threat with his slingy round-arm variations.

WEAKNESSES

Always a threat in Asian conditions but not so successful in England. Have lost their last four major finals.

ODDS 8/1

KEY PLAYER

Former captain Kumar Sangakkara is a vastly experienced and prolific top-order batsman who also keeps wicket in one-day internationals.

SQUAD

Angelo Mathews (captain), Dilhara Lokuhettige, Shaminda Eranga, Mahela Jaywardene, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Perera, Kumar Sangakkara, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Tillaratne Dilshan, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Kulasekara, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Sachithra Senanayake. (Compiled by John Mehaffey)