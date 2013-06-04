Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq stretches during practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Pakistan factbox for the Champions Trophy opening in Cardiff on Thursday.

STRENGTHS

Overseas conditions hold no terrors for Pakistan who will play all their cricket abroad in the foreseeable future after the armed attack on the Sri Lanka side four years ago. They can also produce minor miracles when in seeming disarray as they did in winning the 2009 Twenty20 World Cup.

WEAKNESSES

The loss of pace bowler Umar Gul to injury is a serious blow and the batting is inexperienced.

ODDS 8/1

KEY PLAYER

Off-spinner Saeed Ajmal is the best spin bowler in the tournament.

SQUAD

Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Ali, Ehsan Adil, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Nasir Jamshed, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Abdur Rehman, Asad Shafiq, Imran Farhat, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Irfan, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Amin.

(Compiled by John Mehaffey)