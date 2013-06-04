Hamilton relishing titanic battle with Vettel
SHANGHAI Lewis Hamilton predicted his 2017 tussle with Sebastian Vettel will be one of the closest ever title runs after the two dominant Formula One drivers set the pace in this year's championship.
West Indies' factbox for the Champions Trophy opening in Cardiff on Thursday.
STRENGTHS
West Indies, led by all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, abound with talent in all departments and their victory in the last Twenty20 World Cup was a welcome reminder of the glamour and excitement they once brought to one-day cricket.
WEAKNESSES
Top-order batting is notoriously fallible.
ODDS 9/1
KEY PLAYER
Chris Gayle can demolish any attack and on his day he is the most destructive one-day batman in the world.
SQUAD
Dwayne Bravo (captain), Tino Best, Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Devon Smith, Denesh Ramdin, Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Darren Sammy, Ramnaresh Sarwan.
(Compiled by John Mehaffey)
SHANGHAI Lewis Hamilton predicted his 2017 tussle with Sebastian Vettel will be one of the closest ever title runs after the two dominant Formula One drivers set the pace in this year's championship.
LONDON Chelsea had the look of champions again as they maintained their comfortable seven-point advantage at the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory at Bournemouth on Saturday -- but Tottenham Hotspur will not give up the chase.