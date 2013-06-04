June 4 West Indies' factbox for the Champions Trophy opening in Cardiff on Thursday.

STRENGTHS

West Indies, led by all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, abound with talent in all departments and their victory in the last Twenty20 World Cup was a welcome reminder of the glamour and excitement they once brought to one-day cricket.

WEAKNESSES

Top-order batting is notoriously fallible.

ODDS 9/1

KEY PLAYER

Chris Gayle can demolish any attack and on his day he is the most destructive one-day batman in the world.

SQUAD

Dwayne Bravo (captain), Tino Best, Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Devon Smith, Denesh Ramdin, Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Darren Sammy, Ramnaresh Sarwan.

