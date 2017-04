June 4 West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 17 runs in their Champions Trophy warmup match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Scores: West Indies 297 for six off 50 overs (J.Charles 58, D.M. Bravo 71 retired hurt, R.Sarwan 55 retired hurt); Sri Lanka 280 all out off 47 overs (K.Sangakkara 56). (Compiled by John Mehaffey)