June 14 Colin Ingram, the only South African to score a century on debut in one-day internationals, gave his team a bright start in their rain-reduced Champions Trophy Group B match in Cardiff on Friday.

The compact left-handed opener top-scored with 73 from 63 balls in South Africa's 230 for six off their allotted 31 overs after West Indies' captain Dwayne Bravo had won the toss and elected to field.

Friday's winners will join group leaders India in next week's semi-finals.

Ingram drove West Indies' most potent one-day bowler Sunil Narine out of the ground and took a further six off Darren Sammy with a similar shot over long-on.

He put on 80 for the first wicket with Hashim Amla, who was caught at cover by Chris Gayle off Marlon Samuels for 23 in the 13th over. Gayle juggled with the catch twice before finally securing the ball in his left hand.

Ingram used his feet adroitly, moving into the drive and stepping back to cut the balls into the gaps, reaching his half-century from 46 balls.

He was out caught in the deep off Keiron Pollard's medium pace mistiming a lofted on-drive. JP Duminy fell shortly after for two, caught behind off Bravo trying to swing the ball to leg.

Captain AB de Villiers, promoting himself to number three in the order, top-edged a hook off Tino Best for six on his way to 37 from 26 balls before he was brilliantly caught at mid-wicket by Darren Bravo leaping to his right off Ravi Rampaul.

David Miller (38) kept up the pressure on West Indies, slapping a low, hard on-drive off Narine over the long-on boundary for the fourth sixth of the innings. He hit two further sixes over the short boundaries while Faf du Plessis (35) and Ryan McLaren (seven not out) hit one apiece.

South Africa selected fast bowler Dale Steyn for the first time in the tournament after his recovery from a side strain which kept him out of the opening two group matches. (Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Alison Wildey)