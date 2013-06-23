Cricket-Afghanistan to play MCC at Lord's
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 23 England won the toss and put India into bat in the Champions Trophy final at an overcast Edgbaston on Sunday.
India named an unchanged team from their semi-final win over Sri Lanka.
England recalled all-rounder Tim Bresnan in place of fast bowler Steven Finn.
England team - Alastair Cook (captain), Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Jos Buttler, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, James Tredwell, James Anderson
India team - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain), Ravindra Jadeda, Ravichandran Aswin, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
MUMBAI, April 7 Imran Tahir needed less than 12 deliveries to highlight the folly of his rejection at the Indian Premier League auction in February when the leg-spinner set up Pune's thrilling victory in their IPL opener against Mumbai on Thursday.