CARDIFF, June 6 Shikhar Dhawan struck a maiden one-day international century to help India beat an injury-hit South Africa by 26 runs and leave the Champions Trophy favourites on the back foot after the opening game on Thursday.

India, hurt by spot-fixing allegations in their home Twenty20 tournament, forgot their worries to seize the initiative in Group B after smacking 331 for seven off their 50 overs and watching South Africa fail to get close.

The gamble to open with Colin Ingram backfired when he was caught in the slips for six and despite Ryan McLaren hammering 71 not out, the Proteas were bowled out for 305.

India opener Dhawan, in his sixth ODI, scored 114 off 94 balls as he stylishly dominated the inconsistent South African bowling which was already without stricken paceman Dale Steyn and lost Morne Morkel to a groin strain when bowling mid-over. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)