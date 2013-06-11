LONDON, June 11 India won the toss and put West Indies in to bat in their Champions Trophy Group B match at the Oval on Tuesday.

Both teams won their opening matches in the tournament and victory would virtually guarantee a place in the semi-finals.

India named an unchanged side.

Johnson Charles will keep wicket for West Indies in place of the suspended Denesh Ramdin. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Clare Fallon)