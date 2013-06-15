June 15 Pakistan tumbled to 165 all out from 39.4 overs in their rain-interrupted Champions Trophy Group B match against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.

The final match in the group was reduced to 40 overs a side after a lengthy rain break.

India, who had already qualified for next week's semi-finals along with South Africa from Group B, were set a victory target of 168 on the Duckworth-Lewis method for rain-affected matches.

Left-armer Ravindra Jadeja, who took seven wickets in India's first two matches of the tournament, captured two for 30 from his eight overs and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took two for 35, also from eight.

India enjoyed early success after their captain MS Dhoni had won the toss when Nasir Jamshed (2) was caught at second slip by Suresh Raina pushing forward to a full delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal, promoted to open in an attempt to bolster the fragile Pakistan top order, and Mohammad Hafeez took the total to 50 from 12 overs before the players went off for a brief rain break.

On their return, Hafeez (27) nibbled at the first ball of the 13th over from Kumar and was caught behind by Dhoni, diving to his right.

Akmal followed shortly afterwards for 21 attempting to drive Aswhin. He got an inside edge which flew off Dhoni's left thigh to Virat Kholi at leg-slip.

Ashwin was getting significant turn and Dhoni called up a short-leg to add to the pressure when the rain came again and the players left the field for more than 2-1/2 hours with India 70 for three off 19 overs

After the resumption, Jadeja struck a critical blow by bowling Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq for 22. Misbah had scored 96 not out and 55 in his previous two innings.

Shoaib Malik was lbw to Jadeja for 17 and Ashwin bowled Wahab Riaz for a second-ball duck. There were also two run-outs as Pakistan failed to bat out their overs.

