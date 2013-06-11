Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
LONDON, June 11 India beat West Indies by eight wickets in their Champions Trophy Group B match at the Oval on Tuesday.
Scores:
West Indies 233-9 in 50 overs (J.Charles 60, D.Sammy 56 not out, R.Jadeja 5-36)
India 236-2 in 39.1 overs (S.Dhawan 102 not out, R.Sharma 52, D.Karthik 51 not out)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.