June 15 India beat Pakistan by eight wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis method in their final Champions Trophy Group B match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.

They had been set a rain-reduced target of 102 from 22 overs after dismissing Pakistan for 165 from 39.4 of their allotted 40 overs.

Scores: Pakistan 165 all out off 39.4 overs; India 102 for two off 19.1 overs. (Writing by John Mehaffey in London; editing by Tony Jimenez)