CARDIFF, June 20 India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second Champions Trophy semi-final in Cardiff on Thursday.

They will meet England in Sunday's final at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Scores: Sri Lanka 181 for eight off 50 overs (A.Mathews 51); India 182 for two off 35 overs (S.Dhawan 68, V.Kohli 58 not out). (Editing by John Mehaffey)