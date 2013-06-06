June 6 Scoreboard in Champions Trophy Group B opener between India and South Africa at Cardiff on Thursday. England innings R.Sharma c Peterson b McLaren 65 S.Dhawan c sub b Duminy 114 V.Kohli c Amla b Tsotsobe 31 D.Karthik c De Villiers b McLaren 14 MS Dhoni c Du Plessis b Tsotsobe 27 S.Raina c Duminy b McLaren 9 R.Jadeja not out 47 R.Ashwin run out 10 B.Kumar not out 0 Extras (lb-4 w-8 nb-2) 14 Total (for seven wickets, 50 overs) 331 Did not bat: I.Sharma, U.Yadav Fall of wickets: 1-127 2-210 3-227 4-240 5-260 6-291 7-323 Bowling: Morkel 6.5-0-27-0 (1nb), Tsotsobe 10-0-83-2 (2w), Kleinveldt 10-0-81-0 (1nb, 1w), McLaren 10-0-70-3 (3w), Peterson 3.1-0-24-0, JP Duminy 10-0-42-1 (1w). South Africa innings H.Amla c Dhoni b Yadav 22 C.Ingram c Raina b Kumar 6 R.Peterson run out 68 AB de Villiers c Jadeja b Yadav 70 JP Duminy lbw b Jadeja 14 F.du Plessis c Raina b I.Sharma 30 D.Miller run out 0 R.McLaren not out 71 R.Kleinveldt c Dhoni b I.Sharma 4 L.Tsotsobe b Jadeja 3 M.Morkel b Kumar 8 Extras (lb-1 w-7, nb-1) 9 Total (all out, 50 overs) 305 Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-31 3-155 4-182 5-184 6-188 7-238 8-251 9-257 Bowling: Kumar 7-0-49-1 (1nb), Yadav 10-0-75-2 (2w), I.Sharma 8-0-66-2 (2w), Ashwin 10-0-47-0 (2w), Jadeja 9-1-31-2, Raina 6-0-36-0 (1w) South Africa won the toss and chose to field India won by 26 runs (Editing by Mark Meadows)