June 6 Scoreboard in Champions Trophy Group B
India innings
R.Sharma c Peterson b McLaren 65
S.Dhawan c sub b Duminy 114
V.Kohli c Amla b Tsotsobe 31
D.Karthik c De Villiers b McLaren 14
MS Dhoni c Du Plessis b Tsotsobe 27
S.Raina c Duminy b McLaren 9
R.Jadeja not out 47
R.Ashwin run out 10
B.Kumar not out 0
Extras (lb-4 w-8 nb-2) 14
Total (for seven wickets, 50 overs) 331
Did not bat: I.Sharma, U.Yadav
Fall of wickets: 1-127 2-210 3-227 4-240 5-260 6-291
7-323
Bowling: Morkel 6.5-0-27-0 (1nb), Tsotsobe 10-0-83-2
(2w), Kleinveldt 10-0-81-0 (1nb, 1w), McLaren 10-0-70-3 (3w),
Peterson 3.1-0-24-0, JP Duminy 10-0-42-1 (1w).
South Africa innings
H.Amla c Dhoni b Yadav 22
C.Ingram c Raina b Kumar 6
R.Peterson run out 68
AB de Villiers c Jadeja b Yadav 70
JP Duminy lbw b Jadeja 14
F.du Plessis c Raina b I.Sharma 30
D.Miller run out 0
R.McLaren not out 71
R.Kleinveldt c Dhoni b I.Sharma 4
L.Tsotsobe b Jadeja 3
M.Morkel b Kumar 8
Extras (lb-1 w-7, nb-1) 9
Total (all out, 50 overs) 305
Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-31 3-155 4-182 5-184 6-188 7-238
8-251 9-257
Bowling: Kumar 7-0-49-1 (1nb), Yadav 10-0-75-2 (2w),
I.Sharma 8-0-66-2 (2w), Ashwin 10-0-47-0 (2w), Jadeja 9-1-31-2,
Raina 6-0-36-0 (1w)
South Africa won the toss and chose to field
India won by 26 runs
