Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
LONDON, June 11 Scoreboard from the Champions Trophy Group B match between India and West Indies at the Oval on Tuesday. India won by eight wickets India won the toss West Indies C.Gayle c Ashwin b Kumar 21 J.Charles lbw b Jadeja 60 DM.Bravo st Dhoni b Ashwin 35 M.Samuels lbw b Jadeja 1 R.Sarwan c Dhoni b Jadeja 1 DJ.Bravo c Jadeja b Yadav 25 K.Pollard c Kumar b Sharma 22 D.Sammy not out 56 S.Narine c Karthik b Jadeja 2 R.Rampaul b Jadeja 2 K.Roach not out 0 Extras (2w 4b 2lb) 8 TOTAL (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 233 Fall: 1-25 2-103 3-105 4-109 5-140 6-163 7-171 8-179 9-182 Bowling: Kumar 8-0-32-1 Yadav 9-0-54-1 Sharma 10-1-43-1 Ashwin 9-2-36-1 Kohli 4-0-26-0 Jadeja 10-2-36-5 India innings S.Dhawan not out 102 R.Sharma c Charles b Narine 52 V.Kohli b Narine 22 D.Karthik not out 51 Extras (5w 4b) 9 TOTAL (for two wickets, 39.1 overs) 236 Fall: 1-101 2-127 Bowling: Roach 6-0-47-0 Rampaul 6-0-28-0 Narine 10-0-49-2 Sammy 4-0-23-0 DJ Bravo 5-0-36-0 Samuels 4-0-17-0 Pollard 3.1-0-21-0 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.