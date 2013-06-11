LONDON, June 11 Scoreboard from the Champions Trophy Group B match between India and West Indies at the Oval on Tuesday. India won by eight wickets India won the toss West Indies C.Gayle c Ashwin b Kumar 21 J.Charles lbw b Jadeja 60 DM.Bravo st Dhoni b Ashwin 35 M.Samuels lbw b Jadeja 1 R.Sarwan c Dhoni b Jadeja 1 DJ.Bravo c Jadeja b Yadav 25 K.Pollard c Kumar b Sharma 22 D.Sammy not out 56 S.Narine c Karthik b Jadeja 2 R.Rampaul b Jadeja 2 K.Roach not out 0 Extras (2w 4b 2lb) 8 TOTAL (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 233 Fall: 1-25 2-103 3-105 4-109 5-140 6-163 7-171 8-179 9-182 Bowling: Kumar 8-0-32-1 Yadav 9-0-54-1 Sharma 10-1-43-1 Ashwin 9-2-36-1 Kohli 4-0-26-0 Jadeja 10-2-36-5 India innings S.Dhawan not out 102 R.Sharma c Charles b Narine 52 V.Kohli b Narine 22 D.Karthik not out 51 Extras (5w 4b) 9 TOTAL (for two wickets, 39.1 overs) 236 Fall: 1-101 2-127 Bowling: Roach 6-0-47-0 Rampaul 6-0-28-0 Narine 10-0-49-2 Sammy 4-0-23-0 DJ Bravo 5-0-36-0 Samuels 4-0-17-0 Pollard 3.1-0-21-0 (Editing by Ed Osmond)