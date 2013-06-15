June 15 Scoreboard in the Champions Trophy Group
B match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on
Saturday.
Pakistan innings
Nasir Jamshed c Raina b Kumar 2
Kamran Akmal c Kohli b Ashwin 21
Mohammad Hafeez c Dhoni b Kumar 27
A.Shafiq c Dhoni b I.Sharma 41
Misbah-ul-Haq b Jadeja 22
Shoaib Malik lbw b Jadeja 17
Umar Amin not out 27
Wahab Riaz b Ashwin 0
Saeed Ajmal c R.Sharma b I.Sharma 5
Junaid Khan run out 0
Mohammad Irfan run out 0
Extras (lb-1 w-2) 3
Total (all out, 39.4 overs) 165
Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-50 3-56 4-110 5-131 6-139 7-140 8-159
9-159.
Bowling: Kumar 8-2-19-2, Yadav 6.4-0-29-0, I.Sharma 7-0-40-2
(1w), Ashwin 8-0-35-2 (1w), Kohli 2-0-11-0, Jadeja 8-1-30-2.
India innings
R.Sharma c Misbah-ul-Haq b Ajmal 18
S.Dhawan c Jamshed b Riaz 48
V.Kohli not out 22
K.Karthik not out 11
Extras (w-3) 3
Total (for two wickets, 19.1 overs) 102
Did not bat: S.Raina, MS Dhoni, R.Jadeja, R.Ashwin,
I.Sharma, B.Kumar, U.Yadav.
Fall of wickets: 1-58 2-78.
Bowling: Irfan 4-0-24-0 (1w), Junaid 4-0-21-0 (1w), Ajmal
5-0-29-1, Hafeez 2.1-0-8-0, Riaz 4-0-20-1 (1w).
India won the toss and chose to field
Result: India won by eight wickets (Duckworth-Lewis method)
(Editing by John Mehaffey)