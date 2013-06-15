India won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat in the final Champions Trophy Group B match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.

The Indians named an unchanged team while Pakistan replaced batsman Imran Farhat with Asad Shafiq.

India have already qualified for next week's semi-finals while Pakistan, who lost both their opening two matches, have been eliminated.

Teams:

India - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Pakistan - Nasir Jamshed, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Asad Shafiq, Umar Amin, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Shoaib Malik, Saeed Ajmal, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan.

Umpires: Ian Gould and Richard Kettleborough (England). (Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)