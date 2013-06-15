Premier League club chairmen fret over Brexit impact
Premier League club chairmen have urged the British government to exempt footballers from immigration controls that are likely to be imposed once Britain exits the European Union.
India won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat in the final Champions Trophy Group B match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.
The Indians named an unchanged team while Pakistan replaced batsman Imran Farhat with Asad Shafiq.
India have already qualified for next week's semi-finals while Pakistan, who lost both their opening two matches, have been eliminated.
Teams:
India - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.
Pakistan - Nasir Jamshed, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Asad Shafiq, Umar Amin, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Shoaib Malik, Saeed Ajmal, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan.
Umpires: Ian Gould and Richard Kettleborough (England). (Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Premier League club chairmen have urged the British government to exempt footballers from immigration controls that are likely to be imposed once Britain exits the European Union.
LAHORE Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Shaharyar Khan will not seek another term in office due to personal and health reasons and is to step down in August when his current tenure ends.
Everton's ability to both find the net and prevent the opposition from scoring have been key components in their recent run of impressive Premier League form, defender Leighton Baines has said.