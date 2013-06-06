CARDIFF, June 6 South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl in the opening Champions Trophy match against India on Thursday, with overcast conditions in south Wales.

Favourites South Africa, with Graeme Smith and Jacques Kallis not in the squad, were without injured fast bowler Dale Steyn as expected but sprang a surprise by naming Colin Ingram to open the batting instead of Alviro Petersen.

India lined up as expected with Dinesh Karthik having played himself into the side after hundreds in the two warm-up matches.

Teams:

India: Shikar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Colin Ingram, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (captain), JP Duminy, David Miller, Ryan McLaren, Robin Peterson, Rory Kleinvelt, Morne Morkel, Lonwabo Tsotsobe (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Clare Fallon)