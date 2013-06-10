Cricket-Pakistan squad for three-test series against West Indies
April 5 Pakistan selectors named the following 16-member squad for the three-test series against West Indies that starts in Kingston on April 21:
LONDON, June 10 Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan and Mahela Jayawardene have been officially reprimanded for excessive appealing during their Champions Trophy match against New Zealand on Sunday, the International Cricket Council said.
The charges, to which both players pleaded guilty, were made by the umpires following a tense Group A game in Cardiff which New Zealand won by one wicket.
"Irrespective of the outcome of an umpire's decision, players are not entitled to prolonged appeals as these can be construed as pressuring the umpires," Andy Pycroft, a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, said in an ICC statement.
"Both the players accepted their mistake and apologised for their actions."
Sri Lanka's next match in the tournament is against hosts England at The Oval on Thursday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)
NEW DELHI, April 5 Contrary to popular belief, Twenty20 cricket rewards brains as well as brawn with the smartest spinners able to find a way to nullify the most explosive batsmen, according to wily Indian Premier League (IPL) veteran Amit Mishra.
MUMBAI, April 5 Despite being around for a decade and dragged through a fixing controversy in 2013, the Indian Premier League (IPL) seems to have lost none of its lustre, as the 10th edition of the tournament gets underway on Wednesday.