KARACHI May 12 Pakistan cricket officials were
hopeful of renewing bilateral ties with India after the Indian
governing board (BCCI) invited their neigbours to send a team
for this year's Champions League T20 tournament.
The Champions League is an offshoot of the lucrative Indian
Premier League and is contested by the domestic T20 champions of
test-playing nations.
Pakistan had not been invited to the first three editions of
the event by the BCCI due to strained relations between the two
countries.
"We are happy that the BCCI decided our national champions
should take part in the Champions League," Pakistan Cricket
Board (PCB) chief operating officer Subhan Ahmed told Reuters.
"Hopefully this would be the first step towards reviving
bilateral cricket ties between the two countries."
BCCI president Narayanaswami Srinivasan said Pakistani team
Sialkot Stallions' participation in the T20 tournament will have
to be approved by the governing council of the Champions League
that includes Australia and South Africa.
"We are delighted that finally some ice has been broken.
Hopefully we can now move forward from here," he said.
India have frozen all bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan
since 166 people were killed during a three-day siege in Mumbai
in 2008. The only gunman arrested following the attacks was a
Pakistani national.
