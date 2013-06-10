June 10 Scoreboard in the Champions Trophy Group B match between Pakistan and South Africa at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday. South Africa innings C.Ingram lbw b Hafeez 20 H.Amla c Hafeez b Ajmal 81 F.du Plessis c Malik b Irfan 28 AB de Villiers run out 31 JP Duminy run out 24 D.Miller c Misbah b Junaid 19 R.McLaren lbw by Malik 4 R.Peterson not out 16 C.Morris run out 1 A.Phangiso run out 0 Extras (lb-5 w-4 nb-1) 10 Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 234 Did not bat: L.Tsotsobe. Fall of wickets: 1-53 2-122 3-145 4-186 5-195 6-203 7-231 8-234 9-234. Bowling: Irfan 7-1-27-1 (1nb), Junaid 8-0-45-1 (2w), Hafeez 10-0-38-1 (1w), Riaz 9-0-50-0 (1w), Ajmal 10-0-42-1, Malik 6-0-27-1. Pakistan innings Imran Farhat b Morris 2 Nasir Jamshed c & b Tsotsobe 42 Mohammad Hafeez c Miller b Morris 7 Shoaib Malik b Duminy 8 Misbah-ul-Haq c Amla b Tsotsobe 55 Umar Amin c Ingram b McLaren 16 Kamran Akmal c du Plessis b Mclaren 0 Wahab Riaz b Phangiso 13 Saeed Ajmal c Ingram b McLaren 5 Junaid Khan b McLaren 4 Mohammad Irfan not out 0 Extras (lb-7 w-8) 15 Total (all out, 45 overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-18 3-49 4-86 5-129 6-134 7-149 8-162 9-167 10-167. Bowling: Tsotsobe 9-1-23-2, Morris 7-0-25-2 (1w), McLaren 6-3-19-4, Phangiso 10-0-50-1 (3w), Duminy 7-0-26-1, Peterson 4-0-17-0. South Africa won the toss and chose to bat Result: South Africa won by 67 runs (Editing by John Mehaffey)