LONDON West Indies won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat in their Champions Trophy Group B 50 overs match at the Oval on Friday.
Teams:
Pakistan - Imran Farhat, Nasir Jamshed, Mohammad Hafeez, Asad Shafiq, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Saeed Ajmal, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan.
West Indies - Chris Gayle, Johnson Charles, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Dwayne Bravo (captain), Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin, Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Kemar Roach.
Umpires: Steve Davis (Australia) and Nigel Llong. (England).