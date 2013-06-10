Cricket-Pakistan squad for three-test series against West Indies
April 5 Pakistan selectors named the following 16-member squad for the three-test series against West Indies that starts in Kingston on April 21:
June 10 South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first in their Champions Trophy Group B match against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Monday.
Both teams lost their opening matches of the tournament, South Africa beaten by India by 26 runs and Pakistan going down by two wickets to West Indies.
South Africa made two changes, Chris Morris replacing injured fast bowler Morne Morkel and spinner Aaron Phangiso coming in for Rory Kleinveldt.
Pakistan brought in middle-order batsman Umar Amin for Asad Shafiq.
NEW DELHI, April 5 Contrary to popular belief, Twenty20 cricket rewards brains as well as brawn with the smartest spinners able to find a way to nullify the most explosive batsmen, according to wily Indian Premier League (IPL) veteran Amit Mishra.
MUMBAI, April 5 Despite being around for a decade and dragged through a fixing controversy in 2013, the Indian Premier League (IPL) seems to have lost none of its lustre, as the 10th edition of the tournament gets underway on Wednesday.