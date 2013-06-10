June 10 South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first in their Champions Trophy Group B match against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Monday.

Both teams lost their opening matches of the tournament, South Africa beaten by India by 26 runs and Pakistan going down by two wickets to West Indies.

South Africa made two changes, Chris Morris replacing injured fast bowler Morne Morkel and spinner Aaron Phangiso coming in for Rory Kleinveldt.

Pakistan brought in middle-order batsman Umar Amin for Asad Shafiq.

