Cricket-Afghanistan to play MCC at Lord's
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 23 India beat England by five runs to win the rain-affected Champions Trophy final on Sunday.
India 129-7 off 20 overs (V.Kohli 43, R.Jadeja 33 not out, S.Dhawan 31, R.Bopara 3-20)
England 124-8 off 20 overs (E.Morgan 33, R.Bopara 30)
MUMBAI, April 7 Imran Tahir needed less than 12 deliveries to highlight the folly of his rejection at the Indian Premier League auction in February when the leg-spinner set up Pune's thrilling victory in their IPL opener against Mumbai on Thursday.